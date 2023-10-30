Towering ‘Night Court’ actor Richard Moll dead aged 80

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Richard Moll has died aged 80.



The famously tall actor, who is best known for playing the bailiff on ‘Night Court’ passed away on Thursday at his home in Big Bear Lake, California, a family spokesperson confirmed.



Richard’s eccentric but gentle Aristotle Nostradamus ‘Bull’ Shannon character on the NBC sitcom became beloved when it was shown from 1984 to 1992.



The towering star was also known for his shaved head and the catchphrase: “Ohh-kay.”



Despite his famous run on the show Richard did not participate in the show’s 2023 reboot.



He is survived by his children, Chloe and Mason Moll, his first wife, Susan Moll, and his stepchildren, Cassandra Card and Morgan Ostling.



According to his IMDb profile, Richard had a “deep gravelly voice,” “muscular stature” and “towering height”.



Following his stint on ‘Night Court’, Richard lent his “villainous” voice to various video games and comic book projects, including ‘Spider-Man: The Animated Series’ and ‘Batman: The Animated Series’.



He also appeared in the horror films ‘Ghost Shark’ and ‘Slay Belles’ as well as satire slasher movies ‘But I’m a Cheerleader’ and ‘Scary Movie 2’.



His other notable film credits included ‘Jingle All the Way’, ‘The Flintstones’ and ‘Thomas Kinkade’s Christmas Cottage’.



Before his career as an actor, Richard graduated with degrees in history and psychology from the University of California at Berkeley in 1964 and went on to become a deputy probation officer in Alameda County.



He moved to Hollywood in 1968, but said in a 2003 interview with People about his roundabout way to finding fame it took him “10 years to find (his) way to the bathroom.”