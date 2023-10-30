223427
John Lennon's murder to be explored in new documentary series

John Lennon's murder is to be explored in a new documentary.

The Apple TV+ three-part series 'John Lennon: Murder Without a Trial' will offer "the most comprehensive look into the truth of the tragic murder of music and cultural icon John Lennon, and the investigation and conviction of Mark David Chapman".

The docuseries - narrated by Kiefer Sutherland - features exclusive eyewitness interviews and previously unseen crime scene photos.

According to a press release from Apple TV+: "'John Lennon: Murder Without A Trial' is the most thoroughly researched examination of John Lennon’s 1980 murder, which shocked and saddened the world.

"The production was granted extensive Freedom of Information Act requests from the New York City Police Department, the Board of Parole and the District Attorney’s office; and the series includes exclusive interviews with eyewitnesses — speaking for the first time — along with some of Lennon’s closest friends, revealing shocking details of Lennon’s tragic murder.

"'John Lennon: Murder Without A Trial' also features interviews with Chapman’s defense lawyers, psychiatrists, detectives and prosecutors."

John's widow Yoko Ono has not commented on the new series.

On December 8, 1980, Chapman fired five shots at Lennon as he walked into his New York apartment building.

He has been denied parole 12 times.

Chapman's story was previously retold onscreen in the 2005 film 'Chapter 27', which starred Jared Leto.

