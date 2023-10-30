Goldie Hawn claims she was 'touched' by aliens: 'It was like the finger of God!'

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Goldie Hawn has recalled being "touched" by aliens.



The 77-year-old Hollywood star suddenly remembered hearing a "high pitched sound" outside of her window and claimed that a few extraterrestrial beings came forward to feel her face in a move she likened to being touched by God.



Speaking on Apple+ 'Time to Walk' audio experience, she said: “It was kind of like regression therapy or something. I am, like, almost in a trance. And suddenly I remembered something.



"They touched my face, and it felt like the finger of God. I got this high-pitched sound in my ear. It was this high, high frequency. And I looked out the window, and I saw these two or three triangular-shaped heads. It was the most benevolent, loving feeling. This was powerful. It was filled with light."



The 'There's a Girl in My Soup' actress went on to add that another time, she had dreamed of six lights coming up in "some little mountains up across the valley" while she was in Avebury in London and recognised the area when she was actually there.



But the actress was quick to admit that ultimately she will "never know" the truth about the encounters, although she wouldn't want to know everything either because she doesn't want to lose her "wonder" about the world.



She said: "I wouldn't want to know everything. We cut ourselves off from a lot of things if we're continuing to deny something that we have no proof over. There's a lot of things in this world that we can't see, but we can't stop believing. We can never, ever lose our wonder. It's just no fun. It's really an important aspect of being an adventurer, where nothing is impossible."