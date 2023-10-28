'Friends' star Matthew Perry dead at 54

Photo: BANG Showbiz

Matthew Perry has reportedly died at age 54, according to TMZ.

The actor, best known for playing Chandler Bing on the TV show 'Friends' for all 10 seasons, was found dead at a Los Angeles-area home on Saturday, TMZ reported, citing law enforcement sources.

The outlet said that Perry was found in a jacuzzi at the home, and no drugs were found at the scene.

TMZ reported that sources said there was no foul play involved, and that first-responders were called to the residence for cardiac arrest.

While 'Friends' may be Perry's biggest claim to fame, he has starred and appeared in a number of TV shows and movies over his decades of work.