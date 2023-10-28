224503
224866
Entertainment  

'Friends' star Matthew Perry dead at 54

Matthew Perry dead at 54

- | Story: 454458

Matthew Perry has reportedly died at age 54, according to TMZ.

The actor, best known for playing Chandler Bing on the TV show 'Friends' for all 10 seasons, was found dead at a Los Angeles-area home on Saturday, TMZ reported, citing law enforcement sources.

The outlet said that Perry was found in a jacuzzi at the home, and no drugs were found at the scene.

TMZ reported that sources said there was no foul play involved, and that first-responders were called to the residence for cardiac arrest.

While 'Friends' may be Perry's biggest claim to fame, he has starred and appeared in a number of TV shows and movies over his decades of work.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Entertainment News

221330


TheTango.net
Halloween costume dupes

Halloween costume dupes

Galleries | October 28, 2023

Eminem selling Mom's Spaghetti

Showbiz | October 28, 2023

Teleporting wife

Must Watch | October 28, 2023

When you hire the wrong DJ for your office party

Must Watch | October 28, 2023

Weekend Dose- October 28, 2023

Daily Dose | October 28, 2023


RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
224352


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


222552
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
224111



223753