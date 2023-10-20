'Very drunk and very bored': Britney Spears reveals why she and Jason Alexander tied the knot

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Britney Spears married Jason Alexander because she was "very drunk" and "very bored".



The 'Toxic' singer shockingly tied the knot with her childhood friend in Las Vegas in 2004 in a union that was annulled just 55 hours later, and she's told how the wedding happened after they had been partying for a few days with friends including Paris Hilton before spending the night together.



In an extract from her memoir 'The Woman in Me' published by TIME magazine, Britney wrote: "He and I got s***faced.



"I don't even remember that night at all, but from what I've pieced together, he and I lounged around the hotel room and stayed up late watching movies — 'Mona Lisa Smile' and 'The Texas Chainsaw Massacre' - then had the brilliant idea of going to A Little White Chapel at three thirty in the morning.



"People have asked me if I loved him. To be clear: he and I were not in love.



"I was just honestly very drunk—and probably, in a more general sense at that time in my life, very bored."



The 41-year-old singer's family arrived the next day to confront her about the wedding and she had the marriage annulled, but she felt they overreacted to what she felt had just been "innocent fun" and something many people "might do as a joke".



She wrote: "They made way too big a deal out of innocent fun.



"Everybody has a different perspective on it, but I didn't take it that seriously. I thought a goof-around Vegas wedding was something people might do as a joke. Then my family came and acted like I'd started World War III. I cried the whole rest of the time I was in Las Vegas."



Britney - who went on to have two sons with next husband Kevin Federline and split with her spouse Sam Asghari in September - remembered the incident as one of the first times she realised her family wanted to control her life.



She reflected: "My family was so against the wedding that I started to think maybe I'd accidentally committed a brilliant act.



"Because I realised: something about me being under their control and not having a stronger connection to someone else had become very, very important to them... Perhaps it's worth mentioning that, by this point, I was supporting them financially."