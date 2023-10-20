Adele extending Las Vegas residency

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Adele is extending her Las Vegas residency.



The 35-year-old singer/songwriter was due to conclude her series of shows at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on November 4 but has now revealed she will play a number of final shows in 2024.



An additional 32 dates have been scheduled for the residency between January 19 and June 15 2024.



Adele shared on Instagram: "Tickets go on sale 26th October, for more information and to register for tickets, please go to: https://registration.ticketmaster.com/adele."



A message on Ticketmaster states: "Adele has announced new shows for her Weekends with Adele residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas and is asking fans to register for the ticket sale to: help block bots and scalpers, get more tickets to real people who want to attend the show, reduce resale (only 5-10 per cent of tickets using registration are resold vs 20-30 per cent of others).



"Registration does not, however, guarantee that everyone who registers will get to access the sale or purchase tickets. Some fans will be randomly selected to get access and others will be placed on a waitlist.



"Registration is open now until Monday, October 23, at 10pm PT."



Meanwhile, Adele recently revealed that she stopped drinking three months ago and claimed she was "borderline alcoholic" during her twenties.



According to DailyMail.com, she said: "I stopped drinking maybe like three and a half months ago. It's boring. I mean, I was literally borderline alcoholic for quite a lot of my twenties, but I miss it so much. I cut out caffeine."