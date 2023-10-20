Kim Kardashian called for jury service in murder case

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Kim Kardashian was lined up as a potential juror in a murder case.



The 42-year-old reality TV star was called for jury service and attended Van Nuys Courthouse in California this week as jury selection began in the case of two men who were charged with a gang-related murder and she mingled with other prospective participants as they waited for questioning by the prosecutor and defence attorneys.



Kim was accompanied to court by a bodyguard who sat beside her and a source told TMZ.com: "The other prospective jurors were not particularly starstruck ... they treated her like one of them."



The panel of 12 jurors and four alternates was agreed late on Thursday (20.10.23) meaning Kim was dismissed from her service before questioning, according to the outlet.



A camera crew filming for Kim's Hulu show 'The Kardashians' was stationed outside the building, but cameras were not allowed inside.



Kim has been studying to become a lawyer in recent years and in 2021, she passed California’s first-year law students’ exam - known as the baby bar - on her third attempt.



It means Kim can continue studying and will be able to take the full bar exam in the future.



She previously explained her plan in an episode of her reality show, saying: "If you are doing law school the way I’m doing it, it is a four-year program instead of your typical three-year program. And after year one, you have to take the baby bar. This one’s actually harder, I hear, than the official bar."



Kim is hoping to one-day open her own law firm, and previously told the Wall Street Journal magazine: "Hopefully one day I can start a law firm where we can help people pro bono and hire people who were formerly incarcerated. I don’t see me floating on a yacht. I think I’ll always feel good when I’m working."