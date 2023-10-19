223415
Entertainment  

Film star Donald Sutherland depicted in profile on new Canadian stamp

Donald Sutherland, celebrated star of stage and screen, can add a new accolade to his CV.

Canada Post has released a stamp featuring an image of the 88-year-old New Brunswick-born actor.

The Crown corporation says the stamp is meant to commemorate Sutherland's storied career, which has seen him appear in more than 200 films and TV programs.

The stamp depicts Sutherland in profile, overlaid with the titles of some of his most iconic projects, including "Ordinary People," "The Italian Job," and "M*A*S*H*." Sutherland originated the role of Hawkeye Pierce in the 1970 film "M*A*S*H*," before Alan Alda picked up the torch for the TV show that premiered two years later.

Sutherland went on to star in the 1978 remake of "Invasion of the Body Snatchers" and the 2005 version of "Pride & Prejudice."

Sutherland has won two Golden Globes, a lifetime achievement Governor General's Performing Arts Award and an honorary Oscar from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

 

