Travis Kelce denies shoving Taylor Swift’s bodyguard on date night

Kelce, Swift date night tussle

Travis Kelce has denied shoving Taylor Swift’s bodyguard.

The Kansas City Chiefs player, 34, whose romance with the 33-year-old singer was confirmed she was spotted cheering him on at The Arrowhead Stadium on 23 September next to his mum Donna, had been accused by some fans of pushing the performer’s minder during their date on Saturday (14.10.23) in New York City.

He said on Wednesday’s (18.10.23) ‘New Heights’ he did not “push” the bodyguard when the podcast’s co-host – his 35-year-old fellow NFL star brother Jason Kelce – asked whether he got “any pushback” for taking over to open Swift’s car door.

Travis added: “I didn’t push (Taylor’s bodyguard.) I placed my hand on the gentleman’s back to let him know I was behind him.

“If I would have pushed him, he probably would have turned around and tased me.”

Jason claimed the action was caught “on camera” and his sibling sounded how “somebody who pushed somebody would” sound, Travis insisted there was no shoving involved.

He added: “(It was more like), ‘Good sir, would you excuse me? I need to get the door. Sorry. Right behind you. Don’t want to startle you. I know it’s your job to keep crazy people away and if you get randomly pushed in the back while standing in front of a door, that could probably be a little alarming.’”

He added Taylor’s security didn’t say “anything” about the incident and called them “good people”.

Travis admitted he’s “protective for sure” on dates and said he is “self-aware” and “knows where the exits are” while he’s out with a woman.

He said: “I feel like whenever I’m on a date, I’m always having the sense I’m a man in the situation.”

Travis also joked he had been “caught” in “weird hand-holding poses” with Taylor.

