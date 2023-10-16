Ken Jeong lands talk show

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Ken Jeong has landed his own talk show.



The 'Masked Singer' judge is developing a syndicated daytime programme with Lionsgate's Debmar-Mercury, with the series - which the 54-year-old comic will also executive produce with Jim Biederman - set to premiere in 2024.



Producers believe Ken's show could run for years because of his engaging personality.



Debmar-Mercury co-presidents Mort Marcus and Ira Bernstein said in a joint statement: “Ken is one of a handful of people in the world who has what it takes to succeed as a talk show host and we are excited to be in business with him.



"Audiences connect with Ken on many levels – not only because is he so talented, entertaining and unapologetically hilarious but their sense that he is sincere, compassionate, fearless, friendly, just genuinely nice – all essential ingredients that make for long-term success as a talk show host.



"He is also a talent capable of conquering any time period with his mix of comedy, Hollywood celebrity friends and ability to bring viewers.”



The 'Community' actor recently reflected on his showbiz journey, having initially trained as a doctor before changing career in his late 30s, and admitted he's been far more successful than he expected.



He told Los Angeles magazine in June: “I just quit being a physician back in 2006-2007 in the hopes of being a character actor and I thought it was behind me to be a known entity.



“I just love acting, I love comedy. I just wanted to do that full-time. I wanted to see if I could just do that as a living.



"I just wanted to be, ‘Oh, that guy that you recognize in that thing,’ and that's great.



"I just wanted steady work, so as I'm speaking to you, saying it out loud, as I'm talking right now, this is nothing I've ever anticipated in my life and I'm still alive. I'm just so grateful.”