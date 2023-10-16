Liam Payne banned from driving

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Liam Payne has been banned from driving for six months.



The former One Direction singer has been ordered off the roads "due to repeat offending" and was fined £293 after he was caught on camera behind the wheel of his Ford Ranger doing 43mph in a 30mph zone in west London in February.



His case was heard at Lavender Hill Magistrates court on October 9 but the 30-year-old star wasn't required to attend.



However, he apologized and claimed he wasn't aware of the speed limit in a previous submission to the court.



According to The Sun, he said: “I did not realize the speed limit and apologize for speeding.”



The 'Strip That Down' singer - who was also handed four penalty points for the offence - declined to give financial information but pledged to pay any fine imposed.



He added: “I am self employed and cannot provide the information at this stage.



"However I will pay any fine imposed within 14 days.”



Liam has had a number of health issues of late and was hospitalized in Italy last month after being struck down by agonizing kidney pain while on holiday in Lake Como with girlfriend Kate Cassidy.



His mum, Karen Payne, previously told MailOnline: "We are all worried sick about it but we just have to get on. “It’s horrible – him being all the way over there. “It’s such a horrible situation and we just hope he’s in the best place possible.



"'He’s in Milan and it sounds like he’ll be there for a week. I feel helpless."



But days later, Kate confirmed the singer had been released from hospital and was doing well.



She told her TikTok followers: "He is doing so much better. He is out of the hospital and he is in good hands."



Weeks before his Italian hospitalization, Liam had axed a number of shows in South America after he revealed he'd been treated for a serious kidney infection.