Suzanne Somers' husband wrote her a love poem before she died

Suzanne Somers' husband Alan Hamel gave her a love poem to mark her 77th birthday just hours before she died.



The 'Three's Company' star passed away aged 76 on Sunday morning (15.10.23) - a day before her birthday - after battling breast cancer for more than 20 years, and now it's been revealed her partner gave her a sweet early birthday present the evening before her death.



According to New York Post column PageSix, Alan handed his wife a "handwritten love poem wrapped in her favourite pink peonies" which she read in the evening before going to bed.



Her publicist R. Couri Hay told PEOPLE: "[He] gave it to her a day early and she read the poem and went to bed and later died peacefully in her sleep."



The poem read: "What brand of love do I feel for my wife Suzanne? … The closest version in words isn’t even close.



"It’s not even a fraction of a fraction of a fraction. Unconditional love does not do it. I’ll take a bullet for you doesn’t do it. I weep when I think about my feelings for you.



"There are no words. There are no actions. No promises. No declarations. Even the green shaded scholars of the Oxford University Press have spent 150 years and still have failed to come up with that one word.



"So I will call it, ‘us,’ uniquely, magically, indescribably wonderful ‘us'."



The couple wed in 1977 and were married for 46 years.



The sad news of her death was confirmed in a statement shared on behalf of the actress' family, which read: "Suzanne Somers passed away peacefully at home in the early morning hours of October 15th. She survived an aggressive form of breast cancer for over 23 years. "Suzanne was surrounded by her loving husband Alan, her son Bruce, and her immediate family.



"Her family was gathered to celebrate her 77th birthday on October 16th. Instead, they will celebrate her extraordinary life, and want to thank her millions of fans and followers who loved her dearly."