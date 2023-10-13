223763
219454
Entertainment  

'He’d have thought it was too soppy...' Paul McCartney reveals how John Lennon influences his songs from beyond the grave

Paul still hears John's advice

BANG Showbiz - | Story: 451851

Paul McCartney says John Lennon still influences his songwriting and he drops lyrics that his late friend would consider "too soppy."

The 81-year-old musician and John would refer to each other for advice when creating songs, especially in the early days of The Beatles, when they would write together.

Paul admits there are times when he hears his old collaborator's voice in his head when he is writing sentimental lyrics that John wouldn't approve of, so he re-writes the words.

Speaking on the 'A Life In Lyrics' podcast, he said: "Often I’ll sort of refer… ‘What would John think of this? He’d have thought it was too soppy.' So I’ll change it.

"That interplay was miraculous. You don’t have this opposing element so much [now]. I have to do that myself.”

Paul also opened up on what sort of person John was before his tragic murder in December 1980 at the age of 40.

The 'Get Back' singer remembers Lennon as a witty and "sarcastic" man who used his jokes and putdowns to shield himself against the world.

He said: "John’s persona was very guarded, hopelessly guarded. That’s where all his wit came from. Like so many comedians, it’s to shield themselves against the world.

"John having a very difficult upbringing – his father leaves home, his uncle dies and his mother gets killed – he could be very sarcastic. We all could, it was my way of dealing with my mother’s death. There would often be a very witty put-down. It wouldn’t always be a put-down but it was always a very quick answer, and he’d trained himself to do that.

"That was one of the attractive things about him. I remember him saying to me, ‘Paul, I worry about how people are going to remember me when I die’. It shocked me and I said, ‘Hold it right there. People are going to think you were great’. I was like his priest. I’d say, ‘My son, you’re great.' It’d make him feel better."

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Entertainment News

221330


TheTango.net
Real life Rapunzel

Real life Rapunzel

Must Watch | October 13, 2023

Friday morning awesomeness- October 13, 2023

Daily Dose | October 13, 2023

Geri Halliwell reveals new Spice name

Showbiz | October 13, 2023

Funny animals

Galleries | October 12, 2023

Bad Guy is a stupid song, says Billie Eilish

Showbiz | October 12, 2023


RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
219465


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada