Bradley Cooper 'eager to be in a relationship' says source

Bradley Cooper feels "excited" about getting to know Gigi Hadid.



The 48-year-old actor and Gigi, 28, were recently spotted together in New York City, and an insider has claimed that the model is "exactly his type."



The source told DailyMail.com: "Bradley is excited about getting to know Gigi.



"He hasn't felt this excitement about a woman in a very long time.



"They are taking it slow, but he's very into her. She is exactly his type."



The celebrity duo are said to be "having fun" at the moment, in spite of their 20-year age gap.



A second source said: "Bradley is eager to date again and be in a relationship. He loves all that comes with it and Gigi is beautiful and she gets it, she is really cool and knows her way around relationships like this with famous men, so they are both having fun."



Gigi and Bradley's romance is "still really new" - but there's a growing belief that it could "turn into something serious."



The insider shared: "They are seeing how it all goes, it is still really new, but there is no disappointment with what has been happening so far. It is all looking very positive to turn into something serious."



Meanwhile, another source recently claimed that Gigi and Bradley "have a lot in common."



Gigi has Khai, three, with ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik, while Bradley has Lea, six, with Irina Shayk.



The insider told Us Weekly: "They’re both single parents to a young daughter and they share a similar sense of humour."



The source added that Gigi has "no intention of introducing Khai to anybody she dates unless she’s in a fully committed relationship".



Despite this, Gigi remains "open to the idea of getting to know [Bradley] better."