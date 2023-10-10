Dwayne Johnson 'understands the backlash' over wildfire recovery fund

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson understands the "backlash" he faced after launching a Maui wildfire recovery fund.



The 51-year-old star joined forces with Oprah Winfrey in August to launch the People's Fund for Maui, but the celebrity duo faced criticism after they called on the public to contribute to the fund.



Dwayne - who pledged to donate $10 million alongside Oprah - said on Instagram: "When we first launched the fund, there was some backlash that came with launching the fund, and I want to address that backlash. I get it, and I completely understand, and I could have been better. And next time, I will be better."



The wrestler-turned-actor - who previously lived in Hawaii - acknowledged that times are currently tough for millions of Americans.



Dwayne conceded that money is "not growing on trees."



The Hollywood star added: "I get it. I know what it's like. I've lived paycheck to paycheck.



"When you are living paycheck to paycheck, the last thing you want to hear is someone asking you for money, especially when the person asking you for money already has a lot of money."



The actor and Oprah took to social media in August to launch the wildfire recovery fund.



Oprah, 69, said on Instagram at the time: "We’re honored to announce the People’s Fund of Maui, a fund putting money directly in the pockets of those who were affected by the recent wildfires. As we have seen firsthand, the impacts of these wildfires have been devastating, and we’re here to ensure with 100 percent guarantee that your donations will go directly into the hands of Lahaina residents.



"Every adult resident who lives in the affected area and was displaced by the wildfires in Lahaina and Kula is eligible to receive $1200 per month to help them through this period of recovery. All you have to do is go to PeoplesFundofMaui.org to apply.



"We are honored to start this campaign with $10 million and ask for your help in donating to those who have lost their homes. We thank you in advance for your contribution."