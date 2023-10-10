Sean 'Diddy' Combs reveals alien encounter

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has "met aliens."



The 'I'll Be Missing You' hitmaker claims he has been talking about his encounter "for years" but it is only now that people believe his story to be true.



He told the Sunday Times Culture magazine: “I met aliens. In Florida. I saw them from afar, but we communicated.



“Their ships were red. I’ve told people about this for years, but they’re just starting to believe me...”



Diddy isn't the only star who claims to have had an alien encounter.



Miley Cyrus has claimed she once made “eye-contact” with a snowplow shaped UF and the encounter left her shaken for days.



She told Interview magazine: "I was driving through San Bernardino with my friend, and I got chased down by some sort of UFO...



“I did see it flying, and my friend saw it, too There were a couple of other cars on the road and they also stopped to look, so I think what I saw was real.



didn’t feel threatened at all actually, but I did see a being sitting in front of the flying object.



“It looked at me and we made eye contact, and I think that’s what really shook me, looking into the eyes of something that I couldn’t quite wrap my head around.



“I was shaken up for like five days. It f***** me up. I couldn’t really look at the sky the same. I thought they might come back.”



And Nick Jonas is a "firm believer in aliens” after his very own close encounter.



He told talk show host Seth Meyers in 2015: "When I was 14 maybe, I was in my backyard playing basketball with some friends and I looked up in the sky, and there was three flying saucers."



Robbie Williams has had multiple UFO encounters and has no doubt that the universe is full of intelligent life.



He previously said: "I’ve seen a few strange things. I’ve experienced phenomena I can’t explain.



“I’ve seen one right above me and if I got a tennis ball out I could have hit it with a tennis ball. No substance was involved. No, no substance was involved at all.”