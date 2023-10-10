Drake offers to pay medical bills for fan with MS

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Drake has offered to pay the medical bills of fan who was recently diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.



The rapper stopped his show in Toronto Friday night to talk to the audience and he picked out a number of students in the crowd and offered to help them with their tuition fees before spotting a woman holding a sign which revealed she is battling the degenerative neurological condition - so he promised to get her help.



He told the audience: "This one's important to me. Her sign says: 'I just found out I have MS. Will you help make my night?'"



Drake went on to talk about his friend and collaborator Noah '40' Shebib, who also lives with MS, and offered to put the fan in touch with him before then promising to help pay her medical expenses.



The musician said: "You know, my brother ’40’ is one of the strongest people on Earth, and he fights through a lot of things. So what I'm going to do is firstly I'm going to connect you with 40. Maybe y’all can have a conversation. And second of all I'm going to pay whatever it takes to get you the best help in the world. I promise you that. You got my word. And you can come back tomorrow night."



Shebib - who worked with Drake on his first two albums 'Thank Me Later' and 'Take Care' - was diagnosed with the condition more than a decade ago when he was just 21 but he vowed never to let it stop him making music.



Speaking in documentary ' Toronto Rising', Shebib explained: "I’ve always considered myself a visitor in hip-hop. When I was 21, I got diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. I learned a lesson in the hospital, which was that as long as I had at least one finger that still worked, no matter what the world took from me, I could play the keyboard and I could make music.



"All the things in my life just kind of pointed me in one direction. I’m here to play my part and to leave my impact, but from my perspective, I was a guest and I was really just looking to be accepted."