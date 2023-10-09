Kanye West and Bianca Censori 'are officially married'

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Kanye West is legally married to Bianca Censori.



The 46-year-old rap star and Bianca, 28, wed under a confidential marriage license in December, but their union wasn't made public at the time and speculation has swirled for months about their relationship status.



A source told DailyMail.com: "They are besotted with each other. I can assure you they are very much married."



Over recent months, it's been widely speculated that the celebrity couple aren't actually legally married.



But the news outlet has now revealed that Kanye and Bianca tied the knot in Palo Alto, California, on December 10, 2022, one month after he finalized his divorce from Kim Kardashian.



The rap star - who has legally changed his name to Ye - and Bianca have been determined to keep their romance low-key.



The insider shared: "Ye has been a megastar for two decades and counting, and his first marriage was to someone who lives almost full time in front of a camera.



"Bianca and Ye have a totally different vibe. They are very private, very affectionate and totally devoted to each other. I think they both enjoy carving out time that's just for them.



"For that reason they've been extremely hush-hush about the specifics of their wedding day. I don't think anyone besides the pair of them know exactly how it went down."



Meanwhile, Julia Fox recently accused Kanye of weaponizing her against Kim.



The actress dated Kanye after he split from the brunette beauty, but Julia was left feeling like "his little puppet."



Julia told the Los Angeles Times newspaper: "I learned very quickly that I was being weaponized. I just felt like his little puppet."