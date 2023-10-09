Ashlee Simpson has "the itch" to revive her pop rock sound.
The 'Pieces of Me' hitmaker's daughter Jagger, seven, has been getting into her mom's old records and it's given the mother-of-three the desire to get back into the studio again.
The 39-year-old singer - who also has Ziggy, two, with husband Evan Ross, and Bronx, 14, with Fall Out Boy star Pete Wentz - told POPSUGAR: “For me, yes, I still resonate. I’m still a teen-angsty mom.
“I’m like yes, Jagger, we’re going to jump around and dance.”
As well as Ashlee's albums - 2004's 'Autobiography', 2005's 'I Am Me' and 2008's 'Bittersweet World' - Jagger loves Gen-Z pop rock star, Olivia Rodrigo.
She said: “I’m inspired that my daughter is so inspired by my old albums.
“I have the itch and I’m very ready.”
Ashlee returned to the stage with Demi Lovato on her 'Holy Fvck' tour in September 2022 to duet on Ashlee's 2004 hit 'La La', and that also made her went to revive her music career.
Speaking on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show', she said: “Definitely made me miss the stage and singing."
Ashlee admits that having children has gotten in the way of her making another album.
She added: “Okay I keep saying, ‘I’m coming out with an album, I’m coming out with an album,’ and now I have to. But then I keep having babies, so…”
The 'Ashlee + Evan' star previously suggested she's done adding to her brood, but her spouse isn't.
Speaking to 'E! News', she said: "I think we're done."
Her other half - the son of music legend Diana Ross - interjected: "We'll see."
Ashlee continued: "He is ready for more! I do love being pregnant and being a mother but, I'll let you know if I change my mind."
'I have the itch and I'm very ready': Ashlee Simpson wants to revive pop career
Ashlee Simpson comeback?
Ashlee Simpson has "the itch" to revive her pop rock sound.
More Entertainment News
- Custom estate lots launchSummerland - 8:00 am
- Park upgrades progressVernon - 8:00 am
- Mar-a-Lago worth $1B?Florida - 7:58 am
- Quake rattles VictoriaVictoria - 7:53 am
- The season of whale songBC - 7:47 am
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Kelowna Community Theatre
- Kelowna Actor's Studio
- New Vintage Theatre
- Theatre Kelowna Society
- Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre
- Creekside Theatre
- Vernon Powerhouse Theatre
- Penticton Many Hats Theatre Company
- Tempest Theatre & Film Society
- Armstrong Asparagus Community Theatre
- Armstrong Caravan Farm Theatre
- South Okanagan Players
MUSIC
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Chamber Music Kelowna
- Okanagan Festival Singers
- Okanagan Symphony
- Okanagan Jazz & Blues Society
- Ballet Kelowna
- Vernon Jazz Society
- Summerland Singers and Players
- OkanaganConcerts.com
- Festivals Kelowna
- Parks Alive!
- Live! in Lake Country
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]