Selena Gomez: I'll always be honest with my fans

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Selena Gomez is determined to be "honest" with her fans.



The 31-year-old star has spoken openly about her mental health struggles over recent years, and Selena insists she'll never hide from the reality of the situation.



The brunette beauty told FastCompany.com: "I’ve never promised anyone that I’ll never have a bad day again.



"I’ve always been honest with my fans. Even when I take breaks from social media, I’ll say I’m taking a break."



Selena has been busily working on her new album over recent months, and the singer has revealed that it will represent a fun departure from her previous material.



She shared: "I love sad-girl music; I’m really good at that. However, I can’t really write that if I’m not sad. I’ve had to relearn what being me and being happy looked like. There is not one sad song on this whole album."



Selena previously confessed that she would actually struggle to write a "sad song" at the moment.



The singer explained that she's in a particularly positive frame of mind at present.



She told SiriusXM Hits 1: "I genuinely don't feel like I have anything in me to write something negative.



"It just doesn't match with where I am anymore. And I live in sad girl music world. I love that. And I'll write that music all the time, but I, I just felt like this album shouldn't be that."



Selena - who has previously dated the likes of Justin Bieber and The Weeknd - also revealed that she's happily single.



She shared: "I think everybody goes through the phase of, 'Oh, it'd be nice to like have someone,' and I get that.



"But, you know, I'm just enjoying where I'm at and I, I just want to be happy with who I am so that whenever that person comes into my life, I can just have them add on to me instead of being this insecure, you know, person that I normally used to be."