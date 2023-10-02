'Paw Patrol' sequel sees largest box office opening for a Canadian film in decade

223286
"Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie” is pulling in mighty numbers at the box office.

Canadian distributor Elevation Pictures says the sequel to “Paw Patrol: The Movie” has become the largest opening for a Canadian film at the North American box office in the past 10 years.

The Toronto-based film and television company says the film, co-produced by Spin Master Entertainment, raked in over US$22 million in its opening weekend, which included $1.9 million in ticket sales in Canada. 

"Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie" opened across a record 404 screens in Canada, making it the widest release for any Canadian film since 2011, Elevation Pictures previously said. 

The animated adventure movie, geared primarily toward preschoolers and young children, beat out other new releases at the box office, including sci-fi thriller “The Creator,” GameStop stock-inspired “Dumb Money” and the latest horror franchise release “Saw X.”

The first “PAW Patrol” film, released in 2021, debuted at the box office with US$13 million while simultaneously releasing on Paramount Plus. 

Spin Master Entertainment and Nickelodeon Movies said in September that they are planning a "Paw Patrol 3" for a 2026 theatrical release. 

The "Paw Patrol" franchise, originally launched as a television series, is marking its 10th anniversary this year.

