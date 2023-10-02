222877
Entertainment  

Aerosmith postpones all tour dates for 2023 as Steven Tyler suffers fractured larynx

Aerosmith cancels 2023

Aerosmith have postponed all of their 2023 tour dates as Steven Tyler has suffered a fractured larynx.

The 'Walk This Way' rock group - which also consists of Tom Hamilton, Joey Kramer, Joe Perry and Brad Whitford - had been due to hit the road again over the course of this year but the already-postponed dates have now been pushed back to next year as their frontman continues to undergo surgery for his vocal health.

In a statement posted to Instagram, the band said: "To our fans: Unfortunately, Steven’s vocal injury is more serious than initially thought. His doctor has confirmed that in addition to the damage to his vocal cords, he fractured his larynx which requires ongoing care.

"He is receiving the best medical treatment available to ensure his recovery is swift, but given the nature of a fracture, he is being told patience is essential.

"As a result, all the currently scheduled PEACE OUT shows must be postponed to sometime in 2024, with new dates to be announced as soon as we know more. "

The 75-year-old rocker also gave his own statement, in which he admitted that he was "heartbroken" to have let the fans down but promised them that they will be back as soon as possible.

He said: "I am heartbroken to not be out there with Aerosmith, my brothers and the incredible Black Crowes, rocking with the best fans in the world. I promise we will be back as soon as we can."

The band launched the 'Peace Out: The Farewell Tour' on September 2 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania but it ground to a halt after just three shows.

More Entertainment News

