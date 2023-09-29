UK prime minister Rishi Sunak wants 'childhood dream' of Star Wars cameo

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Rishi Sunak has begged for a cameo in a 'Star Wars' film.



The UK Prime Minister is known to be a huge fan of the franchise and admitted it's a childhood dream to land a small role and help to "take down the Death Star."



Quizzed on whether he thought of himself more as Luke Skywalker, Han Solo or Darth Vader from George Lucas’ sci-fi franchise, he told BBC Three Counties Radio on Thursday: “Who wouldn’t love to go on the Millennium Falcon and have that be your ship? So I would love to be able to do that.



“But then again also piloting an X-wing has been probably one of my life’s bucket list things I would want to do so actually if you could have a chat with the people who film the movies there.



“If they could get me a cameo in an X-wing and I would get to say, 'Red Seven standing by before we take down the Death Star’ – that would make me a very happy man, so that was always my childhood dream."



The PM refused to say which of the ‘Star Wars’ characters he identified with, saying he would leave others to decide.



Rishi's love of ‘Star Wars’ is well-known in Westminster, and he is said to have a sizeable lightsaber collection.



There has even been speculation the leader – who visited the Star Wars area in Disneyland on a trip to California this summer – draws on the movies for his political philosophy.



When he was Treasury chief secretary in 2019, the 43-year-old politician tweeted a photo of himself and Sajid Javid at a screening of ‘The Rise of Skywalker’ – calling his then-boss a “Jedi Master” in the caption.



When Javid resigned as chancellor in February 2020, he tweeted about his successor: "The Force is strong in young Sunak."



Other British politicians have made ‘Star Wars’ in the Commons, including Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, who once compared Boris Johnson to Jabba the Hutt during Prime Minister’s Questions.



Conservative former chancellor George Osborne’s name, meanwhile, appears in the credits for 2015’s ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ – as tax relief he granted to the filmmakers helped ensure it would be shot in Britain.