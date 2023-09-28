Angelina Jolie: 'I haven't felt like myself for a decade'

Angelina Jolie hasn't felt like herself "for a decade."
The 48-year-old actress feels she's in a transitional period in her life, and Angelina admits that she's still struggling to find her own sense of style.
The Oscar-winning star - who was married to Brad Pitt between 2014 and 2019 - told Vogue magazine: "After I went through something where I was hurt, I had a therapist ask if I would try wearing a flowing garment. Sounds silly, but I assumed that pants and boots projected a ‘tougher’ look, a stronger me.
"But was I strong enough to be soft? At the time, no. I felt vulnerable. Now I wonder if I don’t know what my style is because I’m still understanding who I am at 48. I guess I’m in transition as a person.
"I feel a bit down these days. I don’t feel like I’ve been myself for a decade, in a way, which I don’t want to get into."
Angelina also revealed that she's still going through a "healing" process.
The actress said: "We had a lot of healing to do. We’re still finding our footing."
Meanwhile, Angelina also confessed that motherhood has changed her life.
The Hollywood star - who has Maddox, 22, Pax, 19, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 17, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 15, with Brad - admitted that her children have "saved" her.
She said: "I was 26 when I became a mother. My entire life changed. Having children saved me - and taught me to be in this world differently.
"I think, recently, I would've gone under in a much darker way had I not wanted to live for them. They're better than me, because you want your children to be."
