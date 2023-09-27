Sophia Loren taking time off for physical rehab after injuries in fall

Sophia Loren is taking “some time off” for physical rehabilitation following emergency surgery after she suffered a bad fall.
The Oscar winning actress, 89, who was a star of Hollywood’s ‘golden era’ and won the best actress Academy Award for ‘Two Women’ in 1961, sustained serious fractures to her hip and femur and had an operation after she took a tumble on Sunday in the bathroom of her home in Switzerland.
In a statement issued on behalf of the screen siren by her agent Andrea Giusti, she said: “I thank everyone for the closeness and affection that they have been showing me.
“I’m better, I just need to do rehabilitation and take some time off.”
Her sons, Carlo and Edoardo Ponti, are said to be at her bedside as she recovers.
The team at her Sophia Loren Restaurant chain said on Instagram about her fall: “Operated with a positive outcome, she will now have to observe a short period of recovery and follow a road to rehabilitation.
“Thankfully everything worked out for the best and the Lady will be back with us very soon.”
Sophia’s agent Andrea said she had undergone “urgent surgery” on serious fractures.
The actress’ career saw her appear alongside stars including Marlon Brando, Frank Sinatra and Cary Grant.
She famously turned down a marriage proposal from Cary after they appeared in the 1957 film ‘The Pride and the Passion’.
In 1990, Sophia, who was married to film producer Carlo Ponti from 1966 until his death in 2007 aged 94, also won an honorary Oscar for being “one of the genuine treasures of world cinema.”
