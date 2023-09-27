223427
219924
Entertainment  

8 Mile rapper Nashawn Breedlove dies, aged 46

8 Mile rapper dies

BANG Showbiz - | Story: 448988

Nashawn Breedlove has died.

The 46-year-old musician - who was most famous for battle-rapping Eminem in 2002 film '8 Mile', in which he played Lotto - passed away in his sleep on Sunday at his home in New Jersey, a family member told website TMZ.

His loved ones do not yet know the cause of death.

In '8 Mile', Nashawn as Lotto famously rapped "I feel bad I gotta murder that dude from 'Leave it to Beaver'", prompting cheers from the crowd but ultimately lost the showdown to Eminem's B-Rabbit.

Ahead of his big break in the film, Nashawn rapped under the stage name OX and featured on the soundtrack for 2001's 'The Wash' with Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg.

His death was first announced by rapper Mickey Factz.

Mickey posted on Instagram: "RIP to one of the few emcee’s to beat Eminem… Lotto from 8 Mile. Who’s friends lovingly called him, OX. You will be missed for your tenacity and aggressiveness."

Fellow rapper Daylyt commented: "The first mc who was ever robbed of his win in a rap battle! Rip lotto (sic)"

And another rapper, Datin, recalled: "NOOOOOO! [broken heart emoji] I met Ox when we was Teens. He was in a group called The Now. Illest group of emcees I've ever met in my f****** life.

" They SMOKED my group in a showcase competition but they was humble and cool. Ox stood out. Super good dude. I lost touch with him before 8 Mile. I had high hopes for that man. Sad to hear this news. May he RIP."

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Entertainment News

221329


TheTango.net
Seating charts could change your life

Seating charts could change your life

Must Watch | September 27, 2023

POV: Golden retriever puppy is your Uber eats delivery man

Must Watch | September 27, 2023

Daily Dose

Daily Dose | September 27, 2023

Justin Timberlake 'set to make Las Vegas comeback'

Music | September 27, 2023

Design disasters

Galleries | September 26, 2023


223468
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
221049


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


221619
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
221281



221534
223467