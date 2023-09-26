Superstar Carrie Underwood to perform during Grey Cup week

Photo: The Canadian Press

The star power of the 2023 Grey Cup won't be limited to just the players on the field.

Country superstar Carrie Underwood will perform Nov. 17 as part of the Grey Cup Music Festival, the Hamilton organizing committee announced Tuesday.

The Grey Cup game will be held at Tim Hortons Field on Nov. 19.

Underwood's performance will be at Hamilton’s FirstOntario Centre.

The Built in the Hammer Grey Cup Music Festival will run from Nov. 16-19 and feature both free and ticketed events. Underwood's appearance in Hamilton will be her first since 2016.

Underwood, who is married to former NHL player Mike Fisher, has won eight Grammy Awards and 16 ACM Awards, including three for entertainer of the year. She's the first female to win twice and only female to receive it three times. Underwood also holds the record for most CMT honours with 25.

She also performs the introduction to Sunday Night Football, which she has since 2013.

Underwood has sold over 85 million records worldwide and recorded 28 No. 1 singles (14 of which she co-wrote).

Pre-sale access to tickets for all Built in the Hammer Grey Cup Music Festival concerts will be open first for all Grey Cup ticket holders. Tickets to Underwood's concert will go on sale to the general public Sept. 30 at 10 a.m. ET.

"Hamilton and the surrounding region represent more than our industrial roots," Matt Afinec, president/CEO, Business Operations, Hamilton Sports Group, said in a statement. "There is also a love of artistic pursuits here, including a deep devotion to music of all types.

"Combining a music festival with a football festival is our way of signalling that we want to celebrate all that Hamilton is today,”