Justin Timberlake set to make comeback in Las Vegas

Justin Timberlake is set perform his first live show in four years.
The 42-year-old star is reportedly poised to bank $6.1 million for his performance at the new Fontainebleau hotel and casino in Las Vegas on December 13.
A source told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: "Justin has been signed as the big name to open the Fontainebleau.
"Bosses are beyond excited to book him and his performance will put the hotel on the map."
Justin is only expected to perform for one hour when he takes to the stage at the 3,644-room hotel in Sin City.
However, the show will be his first live performance since April 2019, when he appeared in Uncasville, Connecticut for the final date of his Man Of The Woods tour.
Justin has enjoyed success as a musician and as an actor.
But the chart-topping star previously described music as his "bread and butter."
Justin - whose film credits include 'Bad Teacher' and 'The Social Network' - told ShortList magazine: "To me, it's my bread and butter. And I mean that in a personal way, I don't mean that it finances my 'acting hobbies.' I joke with my friends that I should have a business card saying 'David Fincher put me in a movie,' because 'Bad Teacher' got a blessing due to 'The Social Network', and then 'Friends With Benefits' came out of that.
"All the movies I've done were just opportunities that came up, but now that they're all coming out back-to-back, people think, 'Oh, he's trying to make a statement by having an acting career'. But it's not like that for me. I don't ever want to stop doing music."
