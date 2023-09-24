Hulk Hogan reportedly married for third time to yoga instructor girlfriend

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Hulk Hogan has reportedly tied the knot for the third time.



The former WWE icon, 70, is said to have married Sky Daily, 45, in Clearwater, Florida, in front of a small group of family members on Friday (22.09.23), two months after he proposed to the yoga instructor.



Their intimate ceremony took place inside the Indian Rocks Baptist Church where their pastor Aaron Filippone officiated the formal proceedings, according to TMA.



The outlet also reported Sky dressed in a white, strapless gown by Rue de Seine, which she apparently paired with 18-carat white gold earrings encrusted with four-carat diamonds.



Sky reportedly added a matching bracelet and necklace pendant, along with her sparkling wedding ring, believed to be worth around $500,000.



Hulk – born Terry Gene Bollea – is said to have worn a traditional black tuxedo with a white corsage on the lapel, as well as a bow tie – topped off with his signature black headband.



A source told the Daily Mail that the nuptials were a spur-of-the-moment decision, adding: “It was a low-key wedding. Neither of them wanted over the top, just a small affair with their nearest and dearest to declare their deep love and commitment to each other.”



Hulk’s eldest daughter Brooke Hogan, 35, reportedly did not make it to the ceremony, but his son, Nick Hogan, 33, is said to have attended.



Sky’s three children were also said to have been there.



She and Hulk announced their engagement in July after dating for one year, with the wrestler saying in an Instagram video filmed at a friend’s wedding: “She was crazy enough to say ‘Yes’ brother.”



From 1983 to 2009 Hulk was married to 64-year-old TV personality Linda Hogan, with whom he had children Brooke and Nick.



He married his make-up artist second wife, Jennifer McDaniel, 49, in 2010, but the pair broke up 11 years later.