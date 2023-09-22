Leonardo DiCaprio ‘getting to know 25-year-old model Vittoria Ceretti on deeper level’

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Leonardo DiCaprio is said to be getting serious with 25-year-old model Vittoria Ceretti.



The 48-year-old ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ actor – renowned for dropping girlfriends once they hit 26 – has been spotted on several dates in the US and abroad in recent months, and a source has now said they are getting to know each other on a “deeper level”.



An insider told Page Six: “They’ve been spending quite a bit of time together over the past few months, and they’re enjoying getting to know one another on a deeper level.”



Leo and Vittoria were first seen out in public during a steamy club outing in Ibiza, Spain, on 9 August.



They were seen in a video exclusively obtained by Page Six kissing and partying together at the electrifying Hï Ibiza club and a few weeks later headed to California.



The pair were also spotted getting ice cream and iced coffee in Santa Barbara.



An eyewitness told Page Six they noticed a “vibe” between the two during the date, adding: “The way they were talking to each other… you could feel the energy.”



The pair were also spotted in the UK at the Vogue World: London party last week.



A source told Page Six: “Leo and Vittoria were chatting and dancing together all night.



“From the looks of it, their romance is much more than a passing fling.”



Another insider said Leo has been supporting Vittoria abroad while she walked the catwalks at Milan Fashion Week.



Leo was last in a long-term relationship with actress Camila Morrone, 26, but they split in August 2022 after four years together.



He was then linked to supermodel Gigi Hadid, 28, before Vittoria.