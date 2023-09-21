Nicki Minaj's husband sentenced to house arrest for threatening Offset

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Nicki Minaj's husband has been placed under house arrest for threatening Offset.



Kenneth Petty has been accused of violating the terms of his three-year probation - which he was sentenced to in July 2022 after pleading guilty to failure to register as a sex offender in the state of California in 2020 after previously being jailed for attempted rape - by posting clips on social media Sept. 16 that appeared to target the Migos rapper.



A court order filed on Wednesday and obtained by TMZ stated Petty must undertake 120 days of home monitoring after he “was recorded on video making threatening remarks to a specific individual while in the company of someone with a criminal record.”



In a video clip which went viral last week, Petty and some of his entourage were outside a hotel in New York, supposedly where Offset - who is married to Cardi B - was staying.



Amongst various threatening comments, Petty said: “Plan that vacation, you gonna be planning your funeral p****!'”



But Offset dismissd the threats.



He said in a video shared to his own account: “I’m getting off a jet, he’s funny."



In June, hundreds of people signed an online petition to pressure Nicki and Petty was convicted in New York for the attempted rape of a 16-year-old girl in 1995 and was required by law to register as a sex offender in that state.



He then moved to California in October 2019 after marrying Nicki, with whom he had a son nicknamed ‘Papa Bear’ in September 2020, but failed to register in his new home state, resulting in a one-year home detention order and three years probation.



'The Starships' rapper previously blasted the abuse she and Petty have received over his original conviction.



She wrote on Instagram in December 2018: “He was 15, she was 16… in a relationship. But go awf, internet, y’all can’t run my life. y’all can’t even run y’all own life.”