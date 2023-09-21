DiCaprio dodges traffic jams by zipping around in diplomatic car

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Leonardo DiCaprio reportedly enjoys immunity from traffic by zipping around in an £80,000 diplomatic car.



The Oscar-winning ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ actor, 48, is said to have been dodging London’s jams after being loaned the luxury bright blue Range Rover with blacked out windows by an Ivory Coast official.



A source told The Sun: “'It’s no secret that Leo has friends in high places but even by his standards this is well connected.



“All diplomatic cars are clearly recognizable via their licence plates and more often than not the person at the wheel has diplomatic immunity, so speeding or jumping a red light now and again wouldn’t be a concern.



“He even had it drop him off and pick him up at Chiltern Firehouse, where he likes to hang out in the capital.



“It’s alright for some, eh?”



The usual speeding rules London’s millions of drivers are bound by are generally dodged by diplomatic cars like the one said to be used by Leonardo from his West African connection.



Even though cars are technically still held to UK rules of the road, they are often ignored by the police when it comes to traffic offences and are driven by chauffeurs or security exempt from prosecution under diplomatic immunity.



Leonardo was spotted partying with models Georgia Grace Martin, 28, and Nour Rizk, 23, at the Chiltern Firehouse on Saturday.



He shielded himself behind a face mask and donned one of his signature LA Laker’s baseball caps as he arrived at the celebrity spot.



Leonardo has been hit with more backlash over his taste for younger models after he was seen publicly kissing Italian model Vittoria Ceretti, 25, in Ibiza last week.



The pair were spotted during a recent visit to Hi Ibiza nightclub on the Spanish island.



Critics joked online he “won’t be looking at her next year” when she turns 26, as the actor has a reputation for only dating women 25 or under.