Entertainment  

Humboldt Broncos crash survivor and girlfriend win Amazing Race Canada

'Amazing' win for survivor

The Canadian Press

A survivor of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash and his girlfriend have won "The Amazing Race Canada." 

Ty Smith and Kat Kastner of Calgary were the first pair to finish a 25-clue crossword puzzle based on previous locations and tasks of the CTV reality series' ninth season.

They narrowly beat out Tyler Turner and Kayleen VanderRee of Comox Valley, B.C. 

Smith and Kastner, who are both 25, won a $250,000 cash prize, a round-the-world trip and two Chevrolet trucks. 

The couple has said they were competing for all those affected by the 2018 tragedy, in which a semi crashed into a bus carrying the junior hockey team, killing 16 people and injuring 13 others, including Smith.

The season finale was the 100th episode of the series, which was just renewed for its tenth season. 

