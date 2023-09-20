219825
Entertainment  

Shannen Doherty tells fans she’s 'crying constantly' as she battles brain cancer

Doherty fights brain cancer

BANG Showbiz - | Story: 447720

Shannen Doherty is “crying constantly” as she battles brain cancer.

The ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ actress, 52, made the admission as she got a standing ovation from fans in Tampa, Florida, at the ’90s Con on Sunday, at which she spoke about fighting stage 4 of her disease.

Speaking as part of a ‘90210’ reunion panel for the 1990s teen drama alongside co-stars Tori Spelling, Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Brian Austin Green and Gabrielle Carteris, she teared up while discussing her illness.

She told the crowd: “Thank you so much. You guys know how much I love crying constantly. And I do, it seems. So, thank you.”

The ‘Charmed’ star was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 and entered remission two years later.

Her cancer returned as stage 4 in 2020 and she revealed in June her breast cancer had spread to her brain.

Shannen also told how she secretly underwent surgery months prior to remove the tumour and begin radiation treatments.

She added at the ’90s Con: “I have a fight for my life, that I deal with every day. I think I am really great.”

The ‘Heathers’ actress also joked about her divorce from her photographer third husband, Kurt Iswarienko, 49, from whom she split in April after 11 years of marriage.

She said: “My other profession is getting engaged, married and divorced, and I’m doing that very well.”

Her representative told Page Six at the time of Shannen and Kurt’s split that divorce was the “last thing” the actress wanted, but added: “She felt she was left with no other option.”

Shannen said after sharing the news of her break-up: “I’m doing better than OK. I’m doing well. I feel strong and healthy and confident and happy.”

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Entertainment News

221330


TheTango.net
Chicken cheer

Chicken cheer

Must Watch | September 20, 2023

Daily Dose- September 20, 2023

Daily Dose | September 20, 2023

Bijou Phillips files for divorce from Danny Masterson

Showbiz | September 20, 2023

Funny animals- September 19, 2023

Galleries | September 19, 2023

Long line up

Must Watch | September 19, 2023


RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
221498


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


221580
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
220416



221409
218706