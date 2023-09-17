Chrissy Teigen and John Legend renew their wedding vows

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have renewed their wedding vows.



The 37-year-old model and John, 44, returned to their wedding destination - Lake Como in Italy - to tie the knot in celebration of their tenth anniversary.



A source told PEOPLE: "It was very romantic. They arrived by boat ... It was breathtaking to see them still so happy together."



The loved-up duo subsequently renewed their vows and spent some time with their guests.



The insider shared: "[John and Chrissy] came out onto a balcony and greeted all the guests. [John] also held a brief speech later, after the dinner.



"There was dancing and there was a lakeside bar that was a big favorite. The food was appreciated."



The insider also observed that there were "flowers everywhere" on their big day.



The source added: "It's been a very elegant, very classic event."



Earlier this year, John opened up about their marriage, revealing that Chrissy's sense of humour is her most attractive trait.



The award-winning musician admitted that Chrissy makes him laugh "all the time".



During an appearance on the 'Call Her Daddy podcast', John shared: "It's probably obvious, but she makes me laugh all the time.



"It just changes your whole world when you have somebody around you that makes you laugh. It makes every experience - even when you go through the worst things, when they have a sense of humour, it just makes life better."



By contrast, John wasn't entirely sure what it is that Chrissy likes about him.



He said: "I take good care of her. I like to cook for her, even though she's obviously the one with food credentials that I don't have. But I like to cook for her, I like to take care of her, pamper her, and make some romantic gestures. She probably likes that."