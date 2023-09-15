Gene Simmons wouldn't leave wife Shannon if she cheated

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Gene Simmons wouldn't leave his wife if she cheated on him.



The 74-year-old KISS rocker has been married to model/actress Shannon Tweed since 2011 but they have been together since 1983 and share two children - Nick, 34, and Sophie, 31 - together and Gene has insisted he would never walk away from the relationship even if his partner was unfaithful after previously admitting he had cheated on his wife over the years.



He told the Guardian newspaper: "Would I ever leave if Shannon dilly-dallied like I had? No. Absolutely not, that will never happen. This will be the only marriage I ever have because my definition of marriage isn’t based on that stuff, it’s based on somebody who in a real sense will give their life for you.



"We’ve proved it in creating two new, wonderful, amazing forms of life; our kids. Nobody else can do that. At the end of the day my life will be judged by Shannon, and Nick and Sophie.”



Gene - who has previously boasted of bedding around 4,000 women - went on to insist men sleep around because they are "idiots".



He explained to the outlet: "Men are idiots. There isn’t enough blood to power two heads at once, so a lot of really stupid decisions can get made when that little head takes over.



"When you’re a woman and you see a man, and he’s big and he’s got a hairy chest and he’s good-looking, and you see that, what you’re seeing is a mirage. That’s actually a 14-year-old horny kid. Just still young, dumb and full of cum. We can’t even think straight when we see you. I don’t say this as a defence, because I stand guilty as charged of everything."



Gene made similar comments to US Weekly back in 2018, insisting women forgive cheating men because they "see the big picture".



He said: "In the interest of full disclosure, I have been married for more than five or six years. For 29 years … I was a jackass ...



"The astonishing thing about women is … I don’t know why, but you forgive our trespasses over and over, every single day. Guys wouldn’t do that.



"I believe that women see the big picture. For one thing, you give life. We just work here. We can’t do anything. We can’t ask for directions, we can’t do that … We don’t understand the emotional component. We’re just not designed that way."