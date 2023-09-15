221943
216346
Entertainment  

Johnny Depp slams Hollywood as a 'racket' as he reveals secret hideaway for peace

Depp slams 'racket'

BANG Showbiz - | Story: 446892

Johnny Depp has branded Hollywood a “racket” and said he detests the competitiveness he thinks fuels showbiz.

The ‘Ed Wood’ actor, 60, added because his fame means he can’t do normal things like visiting a book store the only place he feels comfortable is his hideaway in the Bahamas.

He told the South China Morning Post when asked where feels most “himself” in the world: “Well, that is an interesting question for me because obviously my life is a little bit different than other people’s, in the sense that I long to be able to go out into the world and experience stuff, see stuff, go to a store, bookstores. “But it does not work that way for me anymore.

“Where I feel the most myself in this world, and where I go to feel absolutely normal, I suppose, is my place in the Bahamas, because it’s an island and nobody’s looking at me.

“You’ve got to have some sanctuary, a safe place where you can escape the scrutiny and the interest of others, a place where you can just sit on a beach, read, paint, meditate or whatever, that’s freedom to me. That’s the only real freedom.”

He added about the cleansing power of the ocean at his island home: “The idea of being under, just free in the ocean, with the wind pounding against you, the sun pounding down on you, and the shimmery ripples across the water, sparkles everywhere… it cleanses your mind.”

Despite tales he was spending fortunes on wine and still into wild living, Johnny insisted: “The thing that intrigues me most is the most basic, the simplest way of living. I don’t have a decadent lifestyle.

“Yes, everything boils down to real simplicity for me. When you’re on the island, you’re not at some swanky hotel.

“It doesn’t look like the Four Seasons or anything. It should look like what it is. It should look like a simple island house. Nothing grand, nothing. Just simplicity.”

Johnny appeared to be referring to a new pad he has in the Bahamas as he sold his private 60-acre Little Halls Pond Cay island to ‘Harry Potter’ writer JK Rowling, 58, for $75 million in 2016.

The actor added about considering the entertainment business a “racket”: “The racket that I’ve been in for all these years is quite a competitive racket, and I’ve never felt the need to be competitive with anyone.

“I hate the idea. It’s about who wins what, who gets what, who’s better and who’s worse, and who makes more, and all that… I don’t care about any of that stuff.

“If you care about any of that stuff, man, I just think it’s counterproductive to the actual work that you’re doing as an actor.”

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Entertainment News

221330


TheTango.net
Freshly bathed Samoyed has a blast

Freshly bathed Samoyed has a blast

Must Watch | September 15, 2023

Friday morning awesomeness- September 15, 2023

Daily Dose | September 15, 2023

They're back! NSYNC return

Music | September 15, 2023

Funny animals

Galleries | September 14, 2023

Meghan and Harry pack on PDA

Showbiz | September 14, 2023


RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


222328
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
221790



221512