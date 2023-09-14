221943
Entertainment  

Sia announces first solo pop album in 8 years, Reasonable Woman

New Sia album on way

Sia is set to release her first solo pop album in eight years, 'Reasonable Woman', in spring 2024.

The 'Unstoppable' hitmaker treated fans to the hypnotic new single 'Gimme Love' on Wednesday.

The record will be the follow-up to 2016's 'This Is Acting'.

Many of those tracks were penned for other artists such as Rihanna ('Cheap Thrills'), Adele ('Alive') and Shakira ('Move Your Body').

In 2017, the 47-year-old singer-songwriter released the festive LP 'Everyday Is Christmas'.

Sia released 'Music – Songs from and Inspired by the Motion Picture' in 2021, 10 original tracks from her musical film 'Music', which she directed and co-wrote.

A few months ago, Sia revealed she was diagnosed with autism.

The ‘Chandelier’ singer - who married partner Dan Bernard earlier in the month - shared how she was in “recovery” after she discovered she is “on the spectrum”, and also revealed she is sober.

She said during a conversation with ‘Survivor’ season 44 finalist Carolyn Wiger on the show's former contestant Rob Cesternino’s ‘Rob has a Podcast’: “I’m on the spectrum, and I’m in recovery and whatever – there’s a lot of things.

“For 45 years, I was like… ‘I’ve got to go put my human suit on.’ And only in the last two years have I become fully, fully myself.

“Nobody can ever know and love you when you’re filled with secrets and… living in shame, and when we finally sit in a room full of strangers and tell them our deepest, darkest, most shameful secrets, and everybody laughs along with us, and we don’t feel like pieces of trash for the first time in our lives, and we feel seen for the first time in our lives for who we actually are, and then we can start going out into the world and just operating as humans and human beings with hearts and not pretending to be anything.”

Sia did not disclose exactly when she was diagnosed with the developmental condition, which can cause social anxiety and difficulty empathizing with other people.

