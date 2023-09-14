Ozzy Osbourne is in “a lot of pain” ahead of a fourth major operation.
The Black Sabbath frontman, 74, suffered a near-fatal bike crash in 2003 and a fall in 2019 that have led to him going under the knife three times in recent years, and he says his back discs have now separated.
He has now told his wife Sharon, 70, and their children Kelly, 38, and Jack, 37, on their ‘The Osbournes’ podcast he is in so much agony ahead of a fourth operation he is heading for an epidural injection to numb his pain.
Ozzy, who also suffers a rare form of Parkinson’s disease, said: “My lower back is, I’m going for an epidural soon because what’s happening – what they’ve discovered is the neck has been fixed – below the neck there’s two vertebrae where the bike hit me and disintegrated, there’s nothing left of ’em.”
When Jack asked: “Are they fusing discs?”, Ozzy replied: “I don’t know what the f*** they’re doing.”
Sharon added she wasn’t sure about the technical term, before Ozzy said about his pain: “All I know is right now, I’m in a lot of pain – I’m in a lot of discomfort.”
Jack then asked about his dad’s “other surgery” which he said will be “surgery number four”, while Kelly asked Ozzy about getting a second medical opinion.
The rocker replied: “I said to the doctor yesterday, you know what I’ve heard, which I have.
“People have discs replaced that are worked on and they become the strongest things in the bone. Sharon then said the doctor said they don’t know if the surgery it will work or not.
“In my back, the two discs, and the muscles on my shoulders have separated from my skeleton, and that’s why I lean forward as it’s like gravity is bringing my head forward.”
Ozzy also said he has always walked in a bird-like way that sees his head lead his body.
Sharon said it was because Ozzy thought it was “cool” when he was younger.
Ozzy Osbourne in ‘a lot of pain’ ahead of fourth major operation: ‘I’m going for an epidural soon’
Ozzy in constant pain
Ozzy Osbourne is in “a lot of pain” ahead of a fourth major operation.
More Entertainment News
Daily Dose- September 14, 2023
Oprah Winfrey 'terrorised and vilified'
Weird Wednesday- September 13, 2023
Kourtney brands sister Kim a 'witch'
- Principal's licence strippedBC - 7:48 am
- Slow down, move overBC - 7:42 am
- Teens racing at 180 km/hNorth Vancouver - 7:39 am
- Kanye's oddball house planEntertainment - 7:30 am
- New Sia album on wayEntertainment - 7:27 am
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Kelowna Community Theatre
- Kelowna Actor's Studio
- New Vintage Theatre
- Theatre Kelowna Society
- Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre
- Creekside Theatre
- Vernon Powerhouse Theatre
- Penticton Many Hats Theatre Company
- Tempest Theatre & Film Society
- Armstrong Asparagus Community Theatre
- Armstrong Caravan Farm Theatre
- South Okanagan Players
MUSIC
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Chamber Music Kelowna
- Okanagan Festival Singers
- Okanagan Symphony
- Okanagan Jazz & Blues Society
- Ballet Kelowna
- Vernon Jazz Society
- Summerland Singers and Players
- OkanaganConcerts.com
- Festivals Kelowna
- Parks Alive!
- Live! in Lake Country
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]