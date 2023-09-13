Aerosmith's Steven Tyler 'unable to speak' due to 'mangled' vocal cords

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Steven Tyler has reportedly been left unable to speak after his vocal cords were "mangled" during his last Aerosmith show.



The band kicked off their 'Peace Out: The Farewell Tour' on Sept. 2 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, but they had to halt the trek just three shows in after the singer suffered vocal cord damage and bleeding during a show in Elmont, New York on Saturday.



TMZ.com is reporting Steven was told his vocal cords were "managed" after flying to Boston to see a throat specialist and he is now struggling to talk as he "squeaks" when he tries to speak.



The outlet added the singer sustained the injury early on in Saturday night's show, but decided to continue with the gig and he's determined to get back to performing as soon as he's done with 30 days of doctor-ordered vocal rest.



A source told the site: "Steven's an animal. There's no stopping him."



Aerosmith have been forced to reschedule all their remaining dates for September to allow the singer time to recover.



Steven broke the news in a statement posted on Instagram, which said: "I’m heartbroken to say I have received strict doctor’s orders not to sing for the next thirty days. I sustained vocal cord damage during Saturday’s show that led to subsequent bleeding. We’ll need to postpone a few dates so that we can come back and give you the performance you deserve.”



The affected shows include stops in Detroit, Chicago, Washington, D.C., Toronto, Raleigh, North Carolina and Cleveland, Ohio. They have all been pushed back to January and February 2024.



The tour is due to resume on Oct. 1.