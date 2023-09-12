Aerosmith halt tour after Steven Tyler suffers vocal cord bleeding

Aerosmith have been forced to stop their tour after Steven Tyler suffered vocal cord bleeding.
The band launched the 'Peace Out: The Farewell Tour' on Sept. 2 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, but it has now ground to a halt just three shows after Tyler experienced difficulties during the concert at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, on Saturday and doctors subsequently ordered him not to sing for 30 days.
Tyler confirmed the band is rescheduling all their September dates in a statement which read: "I’m heartbroken to say I have received strict doctor’s orders not to sing for the next thirty days. I sustained vocal cord damage during Saturday’s show that led to subsequent bleeding. We’ll need to postpone a few dates so that we can come back and give you the performance you deserve.”
The band's post on Instagram added: "All previously purchased tickets will be honoured for the rescheduled dates. Refunds will be available for those unable to attend. Fans with questions regarding refunds are asked to reach out to their point of purchase."
The affected shows include stops in Detroit, Chicago, Washington, D.C., Toronto, Raleigh, N.C., and Cleveland, Ohio. They have all been pushed back to January and February 2024.
The tour is due to resume on Oct. 1. The rockers are without drummer Joey Kramer who decided to sit out the group's final shows.
When they announced the tour, the band confirmed Joey would not be joining them. They said in a statement: "While Joey remains a beloved founding member of Aerosmith, he has regrettably made the decision to sit out the currently scheduled touring dates to focus his full attention on his family and health. Joey's unmistakable and legendary presence behind the drum kit will be sorely missed."
