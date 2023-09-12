221931
Entertainment  

Kevin Federline wants more child support from Britney Spears

K-Fed wants more support

BANG Showbiz - | Story: 446270

Kevin Federline is considering taking his ex-wife Britney Spears to court to ask for more child support, according to a report by TMZ.

The 45-year-old dancer currently receives $40,000-a-month child support, but that sum is predicated on each parent having their sons - Sean Preston, 17, and Jayden James, 16 - 50 per cent of the time.

However, in reality, the two boys have been living entirely with their father for the past several years.

The former couple’s eldest son Sean Preston turns 18 on Thursday, the age at which financial support ends. Britney's contributions for Jayden are set to last until he graduates high school in June 2025.

Britney, 41, and Kevin's current arrangement, which was put in place after the pop star filed for divorce and before the 2008 conservatorship that gave her father, Jamie Spears, 71, the right to make all her financial, health and personal decisions until that was legally ended in November 2021.

In August, Kevin - who also has two kids daughters, Kori Madison, 21, and Kaleb Michael, 19, with his ex Shar Jackson - relocated his entire family to Hawaii with his wife Victoria, 40 - with whom he has two daughters, Jordan Kay, 12, and Peyton Marie, nine - a decision that Britney did not contest.

Britney - who recently split from husband Sam Asghari, 29, with the fitness instructor filing divorce papers - was said to be “relieved’ that the child support payments for Sean will soon stop.

An insider told DailyMail.com: "Britney is relieved that Sean is turning 18 on September 14 because she is tired of paying Kevin the insane amount of money he is getting."

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Entertainment News

221330


TheTango.net
Where's Chippy?

Where's Chippy?

Must Watch | September 12, 2023

Daily Dose

Daily Dose | September 12, 2023

Cher announces 'special' Christmas album

Music | September 12, 2023

Really good dogs

Galleries | September 11, 2023

Heidi Klum says this year's Halloween costume will 'be really extra'

Showbiz | September 11, 2023


221659
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
221890


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
218730