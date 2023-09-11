Cher has announced her first ever Christmas album.
The 77-year-old music legend took to her Instagram account to let her 2.6 million followers know that they will be able to celebrate the holiday season with her providing the soundtrack.
Posting the record's festive cover art, Cher said: "Are you spending Christmas with me?"
The 'Believe' singer also shared an alternative album cover in which she has blonde hair and is wearing a silver glittery gown, posting: "Christmas already? But I’ve got nothing to wear..."
Although the release date has not yet been confirmed, fans can pre-order the LP now.
Cher is "really, really excited" about the album, and has promised a host of duets with several "special" singers.
She recently said: "It's a Cher Christmas album. It's not your mother’s Christmas album.
“I'm really, really excited because there's millions of people on it, and I've never had duets. I've never had people on any of my records."
Speaking about the very "special" guests, Cher added: "I mean, I'm in awe of all of them."
Cher announces 'special' Christmas album
Cher's Christmas album
