Kate Winslet had to be ‘really f****** brave’ to put ‘softest version’ of body on show in latest naked scene

Kate Winslet says she had to be “really f****** brave” to put the “softest version” of her naked body on show in her latest film.
The actress, 47, famously stripped in James Cameron’s ‘Titanic’ 26 years ago, and has opened up about shooting a topless scene in her forthcoming drama ‘Lee’, which tells of troubled and iconic World War Two photographer Lee Miller.
It shows Kate baring her chest on a beach as her Lee character enjoys time with her future husband Roland Penrose, as well as the artist Man Ray, poet Paul Éluard and the model Ady Fidelin.
Kate told Vogue’s October 2023 issue, in an interview conducted before the SAG-AFTRA strike: “I know better than to waste precious energy on criticising my physical self.
“I think any woman is better off just saying: I believe in myself. It doesn’t matter what other people think; this is who I am—let’s get on with it.
“You know I had to be really f****** brave about letting my body be its softest version of itself and not hiding from that.
“And believe me, people amongst our own team would say, ‘You might just want to sit up a bit.’
“And I’d go, ‘Why? (Because of) the bit of flesh you can see? No, that’s the way it’s going to be!’”
Kate also told how she felt belittled by men in the film industry while she was battling to raise funding for ‘Lee’.
She added: “The men who think you want and need their help are unbelievably outraging.
“I’ve even had a director say to me: ‘Listen, you do my film and I’ll get your little Lee funded…’. ‘Little!’
“Or we’d have potential male investors saying things like: ‘Tell me, why am I supposed to like this woman?’”
Vogue’s October 2023 issue is available on newsstands nationwide from 19 September.
