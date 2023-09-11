AC/DC reignite talk of world tour: 'Dates are being looked at for next year'

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

AC/DC have reignited rumours they could be planning a world tour.



The band has not toured since 2016 but is returning with old and new members when they headline the Power Trip festival in California in October.



They posted a clip of rehearsals showing them performing their classic track ‘If You Want Blood (You've Got It)’, alongside information on the latest lineup.



They revealed the group’s bassist Cliff Williams is back in the fold alongside Angus Young, 68, and 75-year-old Brian Johnson – but drummer Phil Rudd, 69, was not included.



The band has recruited 55-year-old drummer Matt Laug in his place, who has played with artists including Alanis Morissette, Alice Cooper and Slash.



Promoters have been trying to get AC/DC to tour for years, according to the Daily Star.



The publication said it is thought if the Power Trip festival, which is on from 6 to 8 October, turns out well for the group, they would be willing to do more shows in 2024 as singer Brian’s hearing has improved.



A source told the Daily Star’s Wired column: “For a while it looked like an AC/DC would never play live again. Technology has helped Brian get back to doing what he loves best.



“More dates are being looked at for next year, some big shows.”



Brian was forced to quit the group’s tour in 2016 or face permanent hearing loss – with Axl Rose completing the rest of the band’s run.



But Brian has been working with audio expert Stephen Ambrose on a new type of earbud that allows the rocker to perform without causing further damage to his eardrums.



He used them while making AC/DC’s 2020 record ‘Power Up!’ and he’s hailed the innovation as a “revelation” for his life and performing.