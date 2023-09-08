'Embarrassed as hell' Britney Spears dancing her worries away after Mexico wardrobe mishap

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Britney Spears was "embarrassed as hell" after seemingly suffering a wardrobe malfunction while partying in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.



The 41-year-old pop superstar was seen dancing at Baja Diablo Sunday when one of the sleeves of her red dress fell and nearly exposed her chest.



Britney - who was with her bodyguard and a female friend - danced on before noticing her fashion mishap which prompted her to adjust her dress and protect her modesty.



The moment was recorded on video and after it surfaced on Wednesday (06.09.23) Britney took to Instagram to admit she was cringing over the moment and even being spotted during her trip to Mexico.



She wrote: "I’m embarrassed as hell !!! Like a lost idiot I heard music and horns from my car !!! I walked in like a deer in headlights and had no idea I was being recorded from all sides !!! I’m only human and I have no idea what the hell is going on with my hair but I made a pit stop in Mexico ???????? !!!



"I’m headed to Italy ???????? now to grab my favorite spaghetti and meat BALLS !!! I know the owner there so hopefully he can get me in through the back door!!!"



Proving that her embarrassment was only fleeting, Britney made a more recent post on Instagram which showed her in high spirits the "day before Mexico" dancing in a "cheetah print" leotard to Kelis' hit 'Trick Me'.



The video was accompanied by a caption which read: "Day before Mexico!!! Me in cheetah print ???????? !!!"



Britney's husband Sam Asghari filed for divorce on August 16 after a year of marriage.



Since she split from the 29-year-old fitness instructor, the 'Toxic' singer has been making the most of her new single life in Mexico and has been seen horseback riding while topless and getting new tattoos.



Britney addressed the break-up with her 42.1 million Instagram followers shortly after the news broke, writing: "As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together.



“Six years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business!!!”



Sam also released his own statement which read: "After six years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together.



"We will hold on to the love and respect we have for each other, and I wish her the best always.



"S*** happens. Asking for privacy seems ridiculous so I will just ask for everyone including media to be kind and thoughtful."



In the wake of the separation, Sam has unfollowed Britney across social media.