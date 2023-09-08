221698
Country star Zach Bryan arrested for obstruction

Zach Bryan has admitted he was "was out of line" following his arrest by Oklahoma Highway Patrol officers.

The country music star was taken into custody in Vinita, Oklahoma on Thursday on a charge of obstruction of investigation following an incident with police officers, and the musician has confessed he was emotional and "frustrated in the moment."

In a post on X - formerly known as Twitter - he explained: "Today I had an incident with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Emotions got the best of me and I was out of line in the things I said. I support law enforcement as much as anyone can, I was just frustrated in the moment, it was unlike me and I apologize."

He was booked into the Craig County jail but later released after posting bail and he's now hoping to move on. Bryan added: "They brought me to jail, and there is a mug shot of me floating around. Prayers we can all move on from this and prayers people know I’m just trying the best I can, I love you guys and I am truly sorry to the officers."

Earlier in the day, Bryan suggested he was travelling to Massachusetts to watch his beloved football team the Philadelphia Eagles take on the New England Patriots at the Gillette Stadium in Foxborough on Sunday.

In an update on Instagram, he posted a picture of his dog Jack Daniels sleeping the passenger seat of his truck and wrote: "On the road again. Gonna go see the birds win."

The singer's arrest comes just days after he topped America's Billboard 200 chart with his self-titled album after his duet with Kacey Musgraves 'I Remember Everything' scored the number one spot in the Billboard Hot 100 singles countdown.

