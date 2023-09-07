Dua Lipa said to be 'getting serious' with boyfriend Romain Gavraz

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Dua Lipa is "getting pretty serious" with Romain Gavraz.



The 28-year-old pop star was fisted linked to French filmmaker Romain, 42, in February and now an insider close to the pair has claimed that the new couple are trying to spend as much time as they can together despite their busy work schedules.



A source told UsWeekly: They're always laughing. and “constantly showing physical affection while trying to spend every moment together that they can. Things are getting pretty serious and both are very happy."



Despite this, the 'Dance the Night' hitmaker - who previously dated model Anwar Hadid and chef Isaac Carew - recently admitted that she learned to keep "certain aspects" of her life private since finding fame.



She told VogueFrance: "In the beginning, I wanted to believe that I had to be the same person at home and on stage. Now, I’ve learned to keep certain aspects of myself for my inner circle.



"There’s the Dua who is chill at home, then in the media, there’s this exaggerated version of myself who is also called Dua, and who gives it her all on stage."



Asked which version she prefers, Dua replied: "A mix of both! Because this doubleness allows me to maintain a normal life.



"When I have a professional meeting, I switch to 'Dua Lipa Music Career' mode, but right after I can also meet my friends in 'Private Dua' mode, and put all the rest to the side. These two sides help me stay grounded."



The 'Levitating' singer was born and raised in London, but her family is from the Balkans, and the pop star previously claimed that it's still a "big part" of her identity.