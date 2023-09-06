221707
Entertainment  

Sofia Coppola's Priscilla Presley biopic to play Vancouver film festival

Presley biopic in Vancouver

The Canadian Press - | Story: 445288

Sofia Coppola's buzzworthy biopic "Priscilla," about a young Priscilla Presley's budding romance with music superstar Elvis, is headed to this year's Vancouver International Film Festival.

Organizers say they're returning to the first fully in-person festival since before the COVID-19 pandemic with a selection of roughly 140 feature films and 100 shorts.

"Priscilla," based on Priscilla Presley’s own autobiography, "Elvis and Me," is among the standouts. Earlier this week, the film swept through the Venice Film Festival earning strong reviews from critics and positioning it as a potential awards season contender.

Other big VIFF titles include "The Boy and the Heron," which is expected to be the last film of Japanese animator Hayao Miyazaki, and opens the Toronto International Film Festival on Thursday.

And "Mr. Dressup: The Magic of Make-Believe" takes a documentary lens to the life and career of Canadian children's entertainer Ernie Coombs.

The Vancouver film festival runs from Sept. 28 to Oct. 8. Public tickets go on sale Thursday.

This year's festival opens with Finnish director Aki Kaurismäki’s "Fallen Leaves," which won the jury prize at Cannes earlier this year, and closes with acclaimed Vietnamese director Tran Anh Hùng's "The Pot-au-Feu."

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Entertainment News

221329


TheTango.net
Gary Busey accused of hit-and-run

Gary Busey accused of hit-and-run

Showbiz | September 06, 2023

Best babysitting

Must Watch | September 06, 2023

First drum lesson

Must Watch | September 06, 2023

Mid-week memes- September 6, 2023

Galleries | September 06, 2023

Joe Jonas files for divorce from Sophie Turner

Showbiz | September 06, 2023


220193
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
221603


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


219150
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
218705



221670