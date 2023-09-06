Kevin Costner's estranged wife Christine Baumgartner vows to get a job

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Kevin Costner's estranged wife Christine Baumgartner has vowed to get a job following her divorce from the Hollywood actor.



The couple - who have been married for almost 20 years - are moving forward with divorce proceedings following their split in the spring, and during a two-day court hearing over Baumgartner's child support payments she revealed she plans to return to her education and enter the workforce.



According to PEOPLE, the former model/handbag designer told a court in Santa Barbara, California: "I will look into the steps I need to take and any schooling I need to do, and I will enter the workforce."



Costner - who has three children with Baumgartner - also talked about his future plans, telling the court: "I have to take care of obligations that are already in place, I have a lot of responsibilities I have to take care of.



"I need to figure out how I’m going to spend more time with the children, walk them through this process. I am going to need to take some time for myself. ... I have a lot to contemplate - what I have to do versus what I want to do."



The former couple are parents to Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13, and after the court hearing a judge slashed Baumgartner's child support payments - ordering 'The Bodyguard' star to pay her $63,209 a month instead of the $161,592 she asked for.



Speaking after the two-day hearing concluded, Costner told Access Hollywood following his win: “This is a horrible place to be, but this is where we’re at. “It feels so bad. We’re talking about somebody I love on the other side. I just can’t.” When the outlet asked whether Costner “still has love” for his estranged wife, he replied: “Of course.”



The Oscar-winning ‘Dances with Wolves’ actor stressed he wasn’t "laughing” about their divorce proceedings despite cracking a joke on the stand. Baumgartner’s attorney had accused Costner of making more money than he previously stated, with him quipping, “We’ll have to have a treasure hunt to find it.”



Baumgartner filed for divorce in May and their official date of separation was listed as April 11.